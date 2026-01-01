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About the .cruises domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .cruises domain
What is a .cruises domain?
.cruises is a generic top-level domain for cruise-related businesses, travel services, and industry sites. It is open for general registration, with no special eligibility or geographic restrictions.
Who is a .cruises domain for?
.cruises domains suit travel agencies, cruise operators, booking platforms, and bloggers focused on ocean and river trips. They help make cruise-related sites easy to recognize, search, and remember.
Why choose a .cruises domain?
A .cruises domain helps visitors understand your site at a glance and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear naming across websites, email, and marketing, which can help build trust as your business grows.
Domain information for .cruises
TLD
.cruises
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.cruises domain FAQs
What does a .cruises domain mean?
.cruises is a domain extension linked to cruises, cruise lines, and travel content about cruise vacations. It is commonly used by businesses, agencies, and creators focused on cruise-related topics.
Is a .cruises domain trusted?
Yes. A .cruises domain is a valid top-level domain and works in browsers, email, and search engines like other domain endings. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep it recognized and routable.
Is a .cruises a good domain?
Yes, if your website is about cruise travel, cruise booking, or related services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .cruises domain or .com domain?
Choose .cruises if you want a name that clearly signals cruise-related content and a matching .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects a general-purpose web address or you want the broadest familiar option.
Who can register a .cruises domain?
Anyone can register a .cruises domain. There are no special eligibility requirements for individuals, businesses, or organizations.
Are there restrictions on .cruises domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as using allowed characters and meeting length limits. Some names may be reserved or unavailable if they are already registered or blocked by the registry.
How much does a .cruises domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .cruises domain costs ₦13,790 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦99,790/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.