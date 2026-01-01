Reach German customers with a .com-de domain

12,290/1st year
For first year
.com-de

About the .com-de domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .com-de domain

What is a .com.de domain?

.com.de is a second-level domain under Germany’s .de ccTLD, operated by DENIC. It’s open for registration and often used for names suggesting a German or commercial focus.

Who is a .com.de domain for?

A .com.de domain works well for businesses in Germany, German-focused brands, local service providers, and international companies targeting German customers who want a trusted, market-specific web address.

Why choose a .com.de domain?

A .com.de domain helps people identify your site quickly and supports a clear, professional brand presence in Germany. It can improve recognition, credibility, and consistency across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .com.de

TLD
.com.de
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.com.de domain FAQs

At Hostinger, a .com.de domain costs ₦12,290 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦12,290/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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