Reach German customers with a .com-de domain
₦12,290/1st yearFor first year
About the .com-de domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .com-de domain
What is a .com.de domain?
.com.de is a second-level domain under Germany’s .de ccTLD, operated by DENIC. It’s open for registration and often used for names suggesting a German or commercial focus.
Who is a .com.de domain for?
A .com.de domain works well for businesses in Germany, German-focused brands, local service providers, and international companies targeting German customers who want a trusted, market-specific web address.
Why choose a .com.de domain?
A .com.de domain helps people identify your site quickly and supports a clear, professional brand presence in Germany. It can improve recognition, credibility, and consistency across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .com.de
TLD
.com.de
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.com.de domain FAQs
How much does a .com.de domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .com.de domain costs ₦12,290 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦12,290/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.