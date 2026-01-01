Build your South African business with a .co-za domain

15,390/yr10,790/1st year
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For first year
.co-za

About the .co-za domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .co-za domain

What is a .co.za domain?

.co.za is South Africa’s country-code domain, mainly used by businesses and people targeting the South African market. It’s open to registrants without local presence requirements.

Who is a .co.za domain for?

A .co.za domain works well for South African businesses, local startups, freelancers, and nonprofits that want a clear national identity and trusted online presence. It suits both new ventures and established organizations.

Why choose a .co.za domain?

A .co.za domain helps visitors recognize your South African presence quickly and gives your business a clear, local web address. It supports trust, easy recall, and consistent branding across websites, email, and marketing.

Domain information for .co.za

TLD
.co.za
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.co.za domain FAQs

A .co.za domain is a country-code domain for South Africa. It is commonly used by businesses, organizations, and individuals that want a web address linked to South Africa.
Yes. .co.za is a valid country-code TLD and is managed through an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search results. Trust depends more on the website itself than on the extension.
Yes, if you want a domain connected to South Africa or a local audience. Search engines treat .co.za like other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .co.za if your audience is mainly in South Africa or you want a local web identity. Choose .com if you want the most familiar global extension or need a name that is easier to find available.
A .co.za domain is open to anyone. You do not need to be based in South Africa to register one.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and it cannot use reserved or offensive terms. The registry can also reject names that conflict with existing rights or registration policies.
At Hostinger, a .co.za domain costs ₦10,790 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦15,390/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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