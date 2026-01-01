Build a trusted gambling brand with a .casino domain
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About the .casino domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .casino domain
What is a .casino domain?
.generic top-level domain for casino-related sites; open to general registration, with no special geographic eligibility limits. It’s commonly used by gambling brands, gaming businesses, and entertainment sites.
Who is a .casino domain for?
A .casino domain works well for online gaming operators, casino review sites, affiliate marketers, and gambling news publishers who want a clear, industry-specific web address. It helps signal relevance and focus.
Why choose a .casino domain?
A .casino domain gives visitors a clear idea of your site at a glance, helping improve recognition and trust. It also supports a consistent online identity across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .casino
TLD
.casino
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₦306.92
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.casino domain FAQs
What does a .casino domain mean?
A .casino domain signals that a site is about casinos or casino-related services. It is commonly used by gambling brands, gaming platforms, and informational sites focused on casino topics.
Is a .casino domain trusted?
Yes, a .casino domain works like any other valid domain extension in browsers and email. It is an official generic TLD delegated in the DNS, so it can be registered and used normally.
Is a .casino a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about casinos, gaming, or related content. Search engines treat .casino the same as other TLDs for SEO, so relevant content and site quality matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .casino domain or .com domain?
Choose .casino if you want a name that clearly matches a casino-related brand or website. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiarity or if your audience expects a general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .casino domain?
Anyone can register a .casino domain. It is an open TLD with no general eligibility requirement for registrants.
Are there restrictions on .casino domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply, including allowed character limits and avoiding invalid names. Some names may also be reserved by the registry, so not every word is available.
How much does a .casino domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .casino domain costs ₦13,790 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦288,490/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.