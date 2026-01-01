Register your .ac domain name
₦90,590/yr₦44,490/1st yearFor first year
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About the .ac domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .ac domain
What is a .ac domain?
.ac is the country-code TLD for Ascension Island, intended for local use but also commonly adopted by academic sites because it resembles “academic.” It has no broad public restrictions, and the registry is managed by Internet Computer Bureau Limited.
Who is a .ac domain for?
A .ac domain works well for academic institutions, researchers, schools, and education projects that want a clear, professional identity. It’s also a fit for independent learning platforms and knowledge-focused sites.
Why choose a .ac domain?
A .ac domain helps visitors understand your website quickly and gives your brand a concise, credible web address. It’s a practical choice for sites, email, and marketing materials as your online presence grows.
Domain information for .ac
TLD
.ac
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.ac domain FAQs
What does a .ac domain mean?
A .ac domain is the country-code top-level domain for Ascension Island. Today, it’s often used for academic, corporate, or short brand names because “ac” can suggest education or accessibility.
Is a .ac domain trusted?
Yes. It’s a valid TLD with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domains. Trust still depends on the website’s content and security setup.
Is a .ac a good domain?
Yes, if you want a short, memorable name or a domain that fits academic and professional branding. Search engines treat it equally for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .ac domain or .com domain?
Choose .ac if you want a shorter name, a fit for education-related or creative branding, or if your preferred .com is already taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension and you can get the name you want.
Who can register a .ac domain?
Anyone can register a .ac domain; it is open for general registration. You do not need to live on Ascension Island or prove local presence.
Are there restrictions on .ac domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply, including allowed characters, length limits, and no spaces. Some names may be reserved by the registry, so availability depends on the specific domain you choose.
How much does a .ac domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .ac domain costs ₦44,490 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦90,590/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.