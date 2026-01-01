Get instant help from Kodee, your AI support agent

Kodee handles 45k+ chats daily – managing services, writing blog posts, and migrating websites – all through a simple conversation.
Try on WhatsApp
Get instant help from Kodee, your AI support agent

Your shortcut to done

Kodee is with you across all Hostinger products, even on your phone – just tell it what you need.

Web hosting

Migrate a website
Speed it up
Create a backup
Find settings in hPanel
Manage sites, databases, and tools
Web hosting

Why Kodee is a game changer

500+ actions and counting

Kodee performs over 500 admin-level actions, including website migrations, backups, and server health checks.

85% success rate

Kodee handles 85% of support interactions across Hostinger, with average customer satisfaction score of 77%.

At your service, instantly

Kodee answers questions in just 9 seconds on average, doing the job of around 800 specialists.

Saving money to save you money

Kodee will save us more than €14 million this year. This allows us to continue offering quality services at some of the lowest prices on the market.

Prefer WhatsApp? Kodee's there

Get the same help with plans, setup, and troubleshooting, right in the app you already use.
Chat on WhatsApp
Prefer WhatsApp? Kodee's there

Join millions of happy customers

Kodee understood my concern quickly and provided clear, step-by-step guidance that solved my issue without any confusion.

Anas Rk

Anas Rk

Kodee, their AI support, is superb. I actually prefer it over talking to a person because I don't feel rushed.

Yvonne McChesney

Yvonne McChesney

Their AI assistant Kodee is VERY helpful. Rather than referring me to endless help docs, it actually does things in my account. It's like having a junior system admin on call.

Philip

Philip

Just tell Kodee and consider it done

Just tell Kodee and consider it done

Kodee FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about our AI customer support agent Kodee.

What is Kodee?

Kodee is Hostinger's AI support agent – built to manage your websites and services through a simple chat. It performs over 500 admin-level actions, from migrating websites and creating backups to managing DNS records and checking server health. Learn more about Kodee.

Which Hostinger products does Kodee support?

Kodee works across the full Hostinger ecosystem – web hosting, WordPress, VPS, Website Builder, Hostinger Horizons, Hostinger Mail, domains, and payments. Whatever you're managing, Kodee is there to help.

Can Kodee actually make changes to my account, or does it just answer questions?

Both – but what sets Kodee apart is that it takes action. Rather than pointing you to a help doc, Kodee connects domains, updates DNS settings, installs plugins, and more, directly in your account.

Is Kodee available on mobile?

Yes. Kodee is available wherever you access Hostinger – including on mobile and even WhatsApp – so instant help is always one message away, wherever you're working from.

What happens if Kodee can't solve my issue?

Kodee handles 85% of support interactions independently. For anything outside its scope, it connects you with a human specialist so you're never left without a resolution.

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