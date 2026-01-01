Workout Cool is a self-hosted fitness coaching platform that provides a comprehensive exercise database, structured workout plan builder, and session tracking â€” all running on your own server with no subscription fees or third-party data sharing. Users can browse exercises with instructional video demonstrations, build custom workout programs organized by muscle group or training goal, and log training sessions to track performance over time.

Unlike hosted fitness apps that lock historical data behind subscriptions, Workout Cool stores all training history in a PostgreSQL database on your own infrastructure. The platform supports email and password authentication alongside optional Google OAuth, and the embedded exercise library can be pre-populated with sample data on first launch.