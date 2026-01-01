Deploy Baby Buddy with just one click.
Comprehensive baby tracking app helping parents and caregivers monitor feeding, sleep, diapers, and growth privately.
Choose a VPS plan for Baby Buddy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Baby Buddy
Baby Buddy is a privacy-focused baby tracking application that helps parents and caregivers record daily activities, growth measurements, and health information for infants. Feeding schedules, diaper changes, sleep patterns, weight and height measurements, and medication records are all captured through an intuitive web interface designed for quick entry during busy parenting moments. Visual charts and reports make it easy to identify patterns and share data with pediatricians.
Self-hosting Baby Buddy means intimate details about your child's development and health never reach third-party servers or advertising platforms. Multiple caregivers — parents, grandparents, babysitters — can all log activity from any device, keeping the household synchronized without relying on a commercial app that may discontinue service or change its privacy policy.
Key features of Baby Buddy
Multi-caregiver access
Parents, grandparents, and babysitters can all log activity simultaneously from any device, keeping everyone aligned on the baby's current routine and needs.
Comprehensive activity tracking
Record feeding sessions, diaper changes, sleep periods, tummy time, baths, and more with timers built in so logging takes seconds even during hectic moments.
Growth and health records
Track weight, height, and head circumference over time with visual charts you can share directly with healthcare providers at pediatric appointments.
Pattern reports
Visual reports reveal trends in feeding frequency, patterns in sleep duration, and the number of diaper changes, assisting parents in identifying routines and detecting anomalies promptly.
Complete data privacy
All records stay on your own server — no third-party data sharing, no advertising profiles, and no risk of losing access if a commercial service shuts down.
Why run Baby Buddy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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