Wizarr is a self-hosted invitation and user management system for Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby media servers. It generates secure, shareable invitation links with configurable expiration dates, library access restrictions, and account duration limits, then walks new users through a guided onboarding flow to get connected quickly.

Self-hosting Wizarr alongside your media server gives you fine-grained control over who has access and for how long without manually managing user accounts in each media server''s admin panel. Invitation tracking, session management, and bulk member tools make administering a shared media library practical at any scale.