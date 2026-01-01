Deploy Wingfit in one click installation.
Minimalist open-source fitness app for logging workouts, tracking exercises, and monitoring personal progress privately.
Choose a VPS plan for Wingfit
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Wingfit
Wingfit is a minimalist self-hosted fitness tracking application focused on simplicity and privacy. It provides a clean interface for logging workouts, tracking exercise sets and reps, and monitoring personal fitness progress over time without ads, subscriptions, or data sharing with third-party services.
Self-hosting Wingfit on a VPS keeps all your fitness data entirely private on your own infrastructure. The lightweight single-service deployment requires no external database, making setup quick and maintenance minimal while giving you a permanent fitness log accessible from any browser.
Key features of Wingfit
Workout logging
Log individual exercises with sets, reps, and weights to build a complete record of every training session.
Progress tracking
Monitor strength and volume trends over time to measure fitness progress and identify areas for improvement.
Privacy-first design
All fitness data stays on your VPS with no third-party cloud sync, analytics, or advertising.
Lightweight deployment
Single-service container with minimal resource requirements makes Wingfit easy to run alongside other apps.
Why run Wingfit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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