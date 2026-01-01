wger functions as an open-source fitness and exercise tracking solution, integrating an extensive exercise database, organized workout scheduling, dietary monitoring, and body-weight management within a single self-hosted Django application. It includes a community-maintained collection of thousands of exercises, complete with detailed descriptions, targeted muscle groups, and illustrative images. Furthermore, it integrates with dedicated iOS and Android mobile applications, enabling users to record their workouts and meals conveniently at the gym.

By self-hosting wger on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), you retain ownership and control over your personal training dataâ€”including workout logs, body metrics, dietary records, and progress visualizationsâ€”ensuring it remains on your own infrastructure instead of being entrusted to a third-party fitness Software as a Service (SaaS) provider. The system accommodates multiple users, each with private accounts, offers optional guest access for evaluation purposes, and provides a robust REST API for developing personalized dashboards or integrating with external applications.