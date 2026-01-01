WebTop delivers a complete Linux desktop environment accessible from any browser through KasmVNC streaming. Built by LinuxServer.io, it provides KDE, XFCE, and other desktop environments with persistent home directory storage, integrated file management, audio and video passthrough, and smooth graphical performance via shared memory configuration.

Self-hosting WebTop on a VPS gives you a secure remote desktop accessible without VPN or RDP client software. It is ideal for running graphical Linux applications from restricted environments, providing a consistent development or productivity workspace accessible from any device with a browser.