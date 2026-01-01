Wanderer is a self-hosted trail database and outdoor activity tracker for hikers, cyclists, climbers, and anyone who explores on foot or wheel. Upload GPX tracks, log summits and waypoints, browse elevation profiles, and view all your trails on an interactive map â€” on your own server with no subscription or data sharing with third parties.

Storing your trails privately on a VPS means your routes, locations, and activity history stay under your control. Wanderer integrates with OpenStreetMap services for geocoding and routing, and its multi-user support makes it a practical shared logbook for trail clubs, hiking groups, or families exploring the outdoors together.