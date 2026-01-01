VueTorrent offers an open-source Web UI alternative for qBittorrent, developed by an active community of contributors using Vue 3 and Vuetify. It substitutes the existing, somewhat dated, qBittorrent interface with a swift, responsive single-page application. This application is engineered to provide a native user experience on both desktop browsers and mobile devices, and can even be installed as a Progressive Web App.

This particular deployment method combines VueTorrent with the LinuxServer qBittorrent image, facilitated by an officially supported Docker modification. This setup means a single container delivers both the underlying BitTorrent engine and the updated interface. Self-hosting on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) provides benefits such as continuous seeding, access to datacenter bandwidth, and complete compatibility with the arr automation stack, all managed via the standard qBittorrent WebAPI.