Ubooquity is a free, cross-platform home server for ebooks, comics, magazines, and PDFs. It scans your library folders, generates browsable thumbnails and metadata, and serves everything through a clean web reader that handles EPUB, CBZ, CBR, PDF, and more â€” plus an OPDS feed for mobile reading apps that prefer their own UI.

Self-hosting Ubooquity on a VPS keeps your reading library private and always available, with multi-user support, role-based access control, and a built-in browser-based comic reader optimized for full-screen page-flipping on desktops, tablets, and phones.