Deploy tinyMediaManager in one click installation.
Cross-platform media manager for organizing movies and TV shows, fetching metadata, and generating NFO files for media centers.
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What you can build with tinyMediaManager
tinyMediaManager is a self-hosted media manager that organises your movie and TV show collections by fetching rich metadata, artwork, and ratings from TheMovieDB, TheTVDB, and Fanart.tv. It renames files according to configurable templates, generates NFO files compatible with Kodi, Emby, Jellyfin, Plex, and MediaPortal, and handles complex multi-disc and multi-episode structures automatically.
Deployed as a graphical desktop environment accessible via noVNC, it runs entirely in your browser on port 4000 without any client software. Self-hosting on your VPS means your entire media library can be organised and maintained remotely, with all metadata stored locally under your control.
Key features of tinyMediaManager
Metadata Fetching
Pulls rich metadata, artwork, trailers, and ratings from TheMovieDB, TheTVDB, and Fanart.tv for movies and TV shows.
NFO File Generation
Creates NFO files in the format expected by Kodi, Emby, Jellyfin, Plex, and MediaPortal, keeping your media center always in sync.
Automatic File Renaming
Renames and reorganises your media files and folders according to fully configurable templates based on fetched metadata.
TV Show Support
Detects and organises multi-season, multi-episode structures including specials, split episodes, and alternative naming conventions.
Browser-based Desktop
Runs as a full desktop environment accessible through noVNC in any browser â€” no VNC client or local installation required.
Why run tinyMediaManager on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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