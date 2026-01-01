Deploy Swing Music in one click installation.
Self-hosted music streaming server with a Spotify-like interface for your personal audio collection, daily mixes, lyrics, and FLAC support.
Choose a VPS plan for Swing Music
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Swing Music
Swing Music gives your personal audio collection the streaming-quality experience that commercial services provide â€” without subscription fees, licensing restrictions, or audio compression. It auto-scans your music folders, extracts metadata, and organizes everything by artist, album, and genre with a polished web interface that includes album art, lyrics display, and personalized daily mixes generated from your listening history.
Self-hosting on your VPS gives you reliable remote access to your library from anywhere, without depending on home upload speeds or dynamic IPs. FLAC and lossless formats play natively so your audio fidelity is never compromised, and multi-user profiles mean the whole family can share one library while keeping separate listening histories.
Key features of Swing Music
Lossless audio streaming
Streams FLAC and other lossless formats natively without transcoding or compression, preserving the full audio quality of your recordings.
Daily mixes
Generates personalized playlists from your listening history, surfacing albums you have not played recently and keeping your library fresh.
Lyrics display
Displays synchronized lyrics during audio playback, allowing you to follow along without needing to switch to another application or browser tab.
Last.fm scrobbling
Logs every track you play to Last.fm automatically, keeping your listening statistics and music recommendations up to date.
Multi-user profiles
Each user maintains their own listening history, favorites, and recommendations while sharing the same music library on the server.
Why run Swing Music on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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