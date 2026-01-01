Deploy Suwayomi in one click installation.
Self-hosted manga and comics server that brings hundreds of Tachiyomi sources to any web browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Suwayomi
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Suwayomi
Suwayomi-Server is a self-hosted manga and comics reading server â€” a desktop rewrite of the popular Android app Tachiyomi. It connects to hundreds of manga sources via the same extension ecosystem as Tachiyomi, giving you access to a vast library of titles from a clean web interface accessible on any device. Unlike cloud-based manga services with limited catalogs and subscription paywalls, Suwayomi runs entirely on your own server with no ongoing fees.
All reading history, library data, and downloads are stored locally. Suwayomi supports automatic library updates, chapter downloads in CBZ format, OPDS catalog support for dedicated e-reader apps, and a customizable reading experience â€” making it a complete self-hosted platform for manga and comics enthusiasts.
Key features of Suwayomi
Hundreds of sources
Connect to hundreds of manga and comics sources using the Tachiyomi extension ecosystem, covering sites in dozens of languages and genres.
Automatic library updates
Set an update interval and Suwayomi checks all tracked series for new chapters automatically, keeping your library current without manual refreshing.
Offline chapter downloads
Download chapters for offline reading, optionally saved as CBZ archives compatible with any comic reader application.
OPDS catalog support
The built-in OPDS catalog lets e-reader apps like KOReader and Panels connect directly to your Suwayomi library for reading on dedicated devices.
Browser-based reader
Read manga directly in the browser with a full-featured reader supporting custom layouts, page display modes, and reading direction settings.
Why run Suwayomi on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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