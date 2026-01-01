Suwayomi-Server is a self-hosted manga and comics reading server â€” a desktop rewrite of the popular Android app Tachiyomi. It connects to hundreds of manga sources via the same extension ecosystem as Tachiyomi, giving you access to a vast library of titles from a clean web interface accessible on any device. Unlike cloud-based manga services with limited catalogs and subscription paywalls, Suwayomi runs entirely on your own server with no ongoing fees.

All reading history, library data, and downloads are stored locally. Suwayomi supports automatic library updates, chapter downloads in CBZ format, OPDS catalog support for dedicated e-reader apps, and a customizable reading experience â€” making it a complete self-hosted platform for manga and comics enthusiasts.