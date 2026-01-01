Stump is a fast, open-source media server for comics, manga, and ebooks built in Rust. It organizes your EPUB, PDF, CBZ, and CBR libraries into a browsable web interface with a built-in reader, and exposes an OPDS catalog so any compatible e-reader or app can stream your collection directly. Kobo and KoReader sync keep reading progress in sync across devices without manual bookmarks.

Self-hosting Stump on your VPS means your entire library is accessible from any device, anywhere, without uploading files to a third-party cloud service. The Rust-based server runs on minimal resources, making it practical even on entry-level VPS plans.