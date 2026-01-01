Redis Commander is a lightweight, open-source web interface for managing Redis databases. It provides a tree-style browser for navigating keyspaces, inline editors for strings, hashes, lists, sets, and sorted sets, and a built-in command console for running arbitrary Redis commands. Server statistics â€” memory usage, connected clients, hit rates â€” are visible at a glance on the dashboard.

This deployment bundles Redis Commander with a Redis 7 instance, so you get a fully working key-value store and its management UI in a single stack. HTTP basic auth protects the web interface from unauthorized access, and the Redis instance is secured with a generated password so it is not exposed without credentials.