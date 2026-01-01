Deploy Quasarr in one click installation.
JDownloader bridge that exposes a Newznab indexer and SABnzbd download client for the entire Arr media stack.
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What you can build with Quasarr
Quasarr is a lightweight Python service that pretends to be both a Newznab indexer and a SABnzbd download client, then dispatches every grab to JDownloader 2 through its My JDownloader cloud API. The result is a seamless bridge that lets Radarr, Sonarr, Lidarr, Prowlarr, and Magazarr search and download from one-click hosters without ever touching real Usenet or BitTorrent.
Self-hosting Quasarr on a VPS keeps the bridge online around the clock, alongside JDownloader, and includes a built-in CAPTCHA decryption flow for protected links. Active GitHub sponsors can plug in SponsorsHelper to solve CAPTCHAs automatically.
Key features of Quasarr
JDownloader bridge
Forwards every grab from Radarr, Sonarr, Lidarr, and Magazarr straight into JDownloader 2 via the My JDownloader cloud API.
Newznab indexer
Quasarr exposes a Newznab-compatible search endpoint so the Arr stack can find releases on supported one-click hosters using IMDb IDs or text queries.
SABnzbd client emulation
Acts as a SABnzbd download client so Radarr, Sonarr, and Lidarr can queue, monitor, and import completed downloads with zero changes to their workflow.
CAPTCHA decryption
Built-in link decryption handles CAPTCHA-protected releases, with optional Tampermonkey scripts and SponsorsHelper integration for automatic solving.
Category and mirror control
Per-category whitelists for hostnames and download mirrors keep your library on the sources you trust without changing Arr configuration.
Notifications and auth
Optional Discord and Telegram notifications plus form-based or HTTP Basic authentication protect the web UI and keep you in the loop.
Why run Quasarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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