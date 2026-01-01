pycsw is an open-source OGC Catalogue Service for the Web (CSW) server written in Python and used by national spatial data infrastructures, research institutions, and geoportals to publish geospatial metadata. It is an OGC Reference Implementation, fully conformant with CSW 2.0.2, CSW 3.0, OGC API - Records, OpenSearch, OAI-PMH, and SRU, allowing other catalogues and clients to interoperate without custom adapters.

Self-hosting pycsw on your VPS gives you full ownership of the metadata index that backs your spatial data portal, with no third-party catalogue service to depend on. The template ships preconfigured with a SQLite repository for quick starts and can be reconfigured for PostgreSQL or PostGIS-backed deployments at scale.