Prowlarr is the indexer hub for the arr media automation ecosystem. Instead of configuring each tracker and Usenet provider separately in Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, and Readarr, you add them once in Prowlarr and it synchronizes the configuration to every connected app automatically. With support for over 500 indexers, built-in health monitoring, and Flaresolverr integration for Cloudflare-protected sites, Prowlarr eliminates the repetitive maintenance that comes with a multi-app media stack.

Running Prowlarr on a VPS ensures 24/7 indexer health checks and instant sync across all your media apps, with enterprise network speeds for fast search results and persistent storage protecting your private tracker credentials and custom indexer definitions.