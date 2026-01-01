Deploy Plik in one click installation.
Scalable self-hosted temporary file sharing platform â€” like WeTransfer, but under your full control.
Choose a VPS plan for Plik
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Plik
Plik is an open-source temporary file sharing platform that lets you upload files and share secure, expiring links with anyone â€” without relying on third-party cloud services. Built with privacy and flexibility in mind, it supports password-protected uploads, one-shot download links that vanish after first access, and end-to-end encryption using the age protocol.
Self-hosting Plik on your VPS means your files stay on infrastructure you control, with configurable retention periods and file size limits. The modern Vue 3 web interface makes it easy to manage uploads, while the built-in CLI client enables scripted file transfers from any platform.
Key features of Plik
Expiring file links
Set custom time-to-live on every upload so shared files automatically expire and are deleted, keeping your storage clean.
One-shot downloads
Generate single-use links that self-destruct after the first download, ensuring files reach only the intended recipient.
Password-protected uploads
Protect individual uploads with a password so only recipients with the correct credentials can access the shared files.
End-to-end encryption
Encrypt files client-side using the age protocol before upload so even the server operator cannot read the contents.
Multiple storage backends
Store files locally or connect to S3, Google Cloud Storage, or OpenStack Swift to scale capacity without limits.
CLI client support
Upload and manage files directly from the terminal using the cross-platform Go CLI client, enabling scripted and automated transfers.
Why run Plik on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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