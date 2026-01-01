Deploy PieFed in one click installation.
Federated Reddit-style link aggregator and discussion platform with first-class moderation tools and ActivityPub interoperability.
Choose a VPS plan for PieFed
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PieFed
PieFed is an open-source federated link aggregator and discussion platform â€” a Lemmy and Mbin alternative written in Python with Flask. It connects to the wider Fediverse over ActivityPub so users on Lemmy, Mbin, Mastodon, and other compatible servers can subscribe to communities you host, and your members can follow communities anywhere.
PieFed differentiates itself with a strong focus on community health: built-in trust levels, content warnings, topic-based feed curation, and granular moderator tooling are core to the platform rather than bolted-on extensions. Self-hosting on your VPS keeps content ownership, moderation policy, and member data fully under your control with no algorithmic feed manipulation or platform lock-in.
Key features of PieFed
ActivityPub Federation
Interoperates with Lemmy, Mbin, Mastodon, and other Fediverse services so your communities reach users across the network without locking them to one platform.
High-Quality Moderation
Trust levels, report queues, content warnings, and per-community rules give moderators precise control over discussion quality from day one.
Topic-Based Feeds
Group related communities into topics and let users follow entire interest areas instead of subscribing to communities one by one.
Voting And Threaded Replies
Familiar Reddit-style threaded comments with up and down voting and multiple sort orders for ranking discussions.
Built-In API
Alpha API compatible with Lemmy clients lets users browse and post from third-party mobile and desktop apps already in the ecosystem.
Lightweight Python Stack
Flask, PostgreSQL, Redis, and Celery run efficiently on modest VPS hardware, leaving headroom for community growth without infrastructure costs.
Why run PieFed on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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