PatchMon is an open-source Linux patch management and fleet monitoring platform that gives sysadmins a single dashboard to track, approve, and deploy patches across all managed Linux hosts. It provides real-time package health visibility, orchestrated patching with approval workflows, OpenSCAP and CIS compliance scanning, Docker Bench security auditing, and an in-browser SSH terminal powered by Apache Guacamole â€” all without requiring any SSH client on the management machine.

Unlike commercial patch management solutions that charge per-node fees, PatchMon is free to self-host and connects to managed hosts through a lightweight agent. All patch history, compliance reports, and host inventory stay on your own infrastructure with no data sent to external services.