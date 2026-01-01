Deploy Parse Server in one click installation.
Open-source backend for mobile and web apps with REST, GraphQL, real-time queries, auth, and push notifications.
Choose a VPS plan for Parse Server
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Parse Server
Parse Server is the open-source successor to the original Parse Platform, providing a complete backend-as-a-service for mobile and web applications. It exposes object storage, user authentication, file storage, push notifications, and Live Queries through automatically generated REST and GraphQL APIs, eliminating most of the boilerplate normally required to ship a connected app.
Self-hosting Parse Server on your VPS gives you full ownership of user accounts, application data, and cloud code logic â€” with no per-request fees, no vendor lock-in, and no surprise migration deadlines. This deployment ships with MongoDB and the official Parse Dashboard so you can browse classes, run queries, and manage schema from day one.
Key features of Parse Server
REST and GraphQL APIs
Every class you define is instantly available through auto-generated REST and GraphQL endpoints, so iOS, Android, and web clients can read and write data without custom server code.
User authentication
Built-in username/password, email verification, and social logins for Facebook, Apple, Google, and Twitter let you ship secure account flows in minutes.
Live Queries
Subscribe to changes on any class over WebSockets to power real-time chat, collaborative tools, and live dashboards without a separate pub/sub stack.
Cloud Code functions
Run server-side JavaScript on insert, update, and delete triggers or as callable functions to enforce business rules and integrate with third-party APIs.
Push notifications
Send targeted push notifications to iOS, Android, and web clients using the built-in installation and channel management system.
Parse Dashboard included
Browse classes, edit rows, run aggregation queries, and inspect schema through the official Parse Dashboard shipped alongside the server.
Why run Parse Server on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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