Deploy Overseerr in one click installation.
Media request management and discovery tool for Plex with TMDb-powered browsing, approval workflows, and automatic Sonarr and Radarr integration.
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What you can build with Overseerr
Overseerr is the premier open-source media request management tool for Plex server operators. Users browse a stunning TMDb-powered interface to discover and request movies or TV shows; admins review and approve those requests, which are then automatically fulfilled through Sonarr and Radarr. Plex authentication provides seamless single sign-on, and the library scanner prevents duplicate downloads by cross-checking what is already available.
Self-hosting Overseerr on your VPS gives your Plex community a polished, always-accessible portal without exposing backend automation tools. Dedicated resources ensure fast media discovery with high-resolution artwork, while persistent storage protects request history, user accounts, and integration settings across restarts and updates.
Key features of Overseerr
Plex Single Sign-On
Users authenticate with their Plex accounts and permissions sync automatically, so there is no separate user management layer to maintain.
Sonarr and Radarr Integration
Approved requests are forwarded directly to Sonarr or Radarr for automatic download and library delivery, closing the loop without manual intervention.
TMDb Discovery Interface
A visually rich browsing experience powered by The Movie Database lets users explore trending, popular, and recommended content before making requests.
Request Approval Workflow
Admins review pending requests through an intuitive dashboard with the ability to approve, decline, or set per-user quotas to manage storage capacity.
Multi-Channel Notifications
Keeps users informed on request status via Discord, Telegram, Slack, email, webhooks, Pushover, and more, with each channel independently configurable.
Why run Overseerr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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