Deploy OTOBO in one click installation.
Open-source help desk and ticketing system for IT service management, customer support, and process automation.
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What you can build with OTOBO
OTOBO is a fully open-source, web-based ticketing and service management platform forked from ((OTRS)) Community Edition in 2019. It brings enterprise-grade IT helpdesk capabilities â€” ticket queues, SLA tracking, a built-in FAQ/knowledge base, ITSM workflows, and a CMDB â€” without licensing fees or vendor lock-in. OTOBO supports multi-channel communication via email, phone, and web forms, and ships with a rule-based automation engine that handles routing, escalations, and notifications out of the box.
Self-hosting OTOBO on your own VPS puts all ticket data, customer records, and SLA reports under your control. This template deploys the full production stack: the OTOBO web application and background daemon, MariaDB for persistent storage, a dedicated Elasticsearch node for fast full-text search across all tickets, and Redis for session caching and performance.
Key features of OTOBO
Multi-channel ticketing
Receive and manage tickets from email, web forms, and phone in a unified queue with full audit history and threaded conversations.
SLA and escalation
Define response and resolution targets per queue or customer, with automatic escalation rules and agent notifications when deadlines approach.
Built-in knowledge base
Publish FAQ articles for external customers and internal agents alike, reducing repetitive tickets and speeding up first-contact resolution.
Powerful automation
Use the built-in PostMaster filters, ticket triggers, and scheduler jobs to auto-route, auto-reply, and auto-close tickets without manual intervention.
ITSM and CMDB
Extend OTOBO with the ITSM module to manage configuration items, change requests, and service catalogs in a structured CMDB.
Full-text search
Elasticsearch integration delivers instant search across millions of tickets, notes, and attachments, keeping agent response times fast at any scale.
Why run OTOBO on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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