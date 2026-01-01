OSRM (Open Source Routing Machine) is a high-performance routing engine for shortest paths in road networks built from OpenStreetMap data. It powers turn-by-turn directions, isochrones, distance matrices, map matching, and trip optimisation through a clean HTTP API, and is used in production by openstreetmap.org and many commercial mapping products.

This template ships the official routing backend together with the official directions frontend, so you get a working map UI out of the box. Self-hosting OSRM on your own VPS removes per-request quotas and pricing tiers, keeps location queries private, and lets you swap in any OpenStreetMap region you need without sharing telemetry with a third party.