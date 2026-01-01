Deploy OpenFGA in one click installation.
High-performance authorization engine inspired by Google Zanzibar for modeling and enforcing fine-grained access control via HTTP and gRPC APIs.
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What you can build with OpenFGA
OpenFGA is an open-source authorization engine built on the principles of Google Zanzibar â€” the globally distributed permissions system powering Google Drive, Docs, and Calendar. It lets engineering teams define and enforce fine-grained access control policies using a human-readable modeling language, then evaluate those policies at high throughput via a simple HTTP or gRPC API. ReBAC (relationship-based access control), RBAC (role-based), and ABAC (attribute-based) models are all supported natively, and can be combined within a single authorization schema.
Self-hosting OpenFGA on your VPS keeps authorization logic and relationship data under your full control, with no vendor lock-in or per-check pricing. Authorization checks run with low latency against your own PostgreSQL store, and the API integrates cleanly with applications written in any language through the official SDKs.
Key features of OpenFGA
Google Zanzibar model
Express authorization policies as typed relationship tuples â€” the same approach used by Google Drive â€” enabling consistent, scalable access control across services.
Low-latency checks
Designed for the request critical path, OpenFGA evaluates authorization checks in milliseconds so permission decisions never become a bottleneck in user-facing requests.
HTTP and gRPC APIs
Evaluate access checks, write relationship tuples, and expand access trees over both HTTP and gRPC, with official SDKs for Go, Node.js, Python, Java, and .NET.
Multiple auth models
Define RBAC, ReBAC, and ABAC policies â€” or combine all three â€” within a single authorization schema that covers every resource type in your application.
PostgreSQL persistence
Relationship tuples and model versions are stored in a PostgreSQL database, providing durable, queryable authorization state with transactional consistency.
Why run OpenFGA on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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