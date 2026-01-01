MySpeed is a lightweight, self-hosted speed test monitoring tool that continuously tracks your internet connection performance. It runs automated speed tests on a configurable schedule using Ookla, LibreSpeed, or Cloudflare, then stores the results locally in a SQLite database so you can analyze trends over days, weeks, and months.

Beyond raw measurements, MySpeed provides interactive charts, a configurable data retention policy, health check notifications via email, Signal, WhatsApp, or Telegram, and optional Prometheus metrics for integration into existing observability stacks. All data stays on your own server â€” no third-party analytics, no cloud dependency, and no per-test fees.