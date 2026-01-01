Mylar3 is the actively maintained Python 3 version of Mylar, an automated comic book downloader and library manager. It monitors series, queues new issues upon release, transfers downloads to your existing client, and then post-processes the resulting CBR/CBZ files into an organized library. It integrates with SABnzbd, NZBGet, and various torrent clients such as qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, and rTorrent.

By self-hosting Mylar3 on your own VPS, your reading list, watch queue, and download client credentials remain within your infrastructure, rather than with a SaaS service. When combined with a comic reader like Komga or Kavita, this setup creates a personal, Plex-style ecosystem for comics, automatically fetching new issues into a library that mobile and desktop readers can access from anywhere.