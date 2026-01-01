mStream is a lightweight, Node.js-based music streaming server focused on getting your collection online with minimal setup. Drop your music into the library volume and mStream automatically scans, indexes, and serves it through a clean responsive web player â€” plus native iOS and Android apps that use the same backend API for offline listening and gapless playback on mobile.

Self-hosting mStream on a VPS gives you private, always-on access to your music library from any device, without the storage caps, device limits, or licensing churn of commercial streaming services. The default public mode prioritizes immediate usability; per-user accounts can be added through the admin UI once you decide to expose the server publicly.