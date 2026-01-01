Deploy Mobilizon in one click installation.
Federated open-source event organizer for communities and movements that need gatherings without surveillance.
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What you can build with Mobilizon
Mobilizon is a free, federated platform for organizing events, developed by Framasoft and now overseen by the Kaihuri non-profit organization. It serves as an alternative to Facebook Events and Meetup, offering a network of independent instances that connect via the ActivityPub protocol. This provides organizers, activists, and communities with a space to publish events and groups, ensuring attendees are not subjected to ad tracking, data collection, or algorithmic feeds.
By self-hosting Mobilizon on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS), you maintain control over who can join your instance, the moderation rules in effect, and the duration for which event data is stored. Your community retains its calendar and member roster even if an individual instance â€” or a complete commercial platform â€” ceases to exist, as the federated nature of the network inherently provides resilience.
Key features of Mobilizon
ActivityPub federation
Connect with Mastodon, PeerTube, and every other Mobilizon instance so attendees follow events and groups across the fediverse from a single account.
Groups and discussions
Maintain continuous groups, complete with shared posts, resources, and discussion threads, to ensure that organization persists between events, rather than being limited to the event day.
Privacy by default
No third-party trackers, no advertising, and no email required for public events â€” attendees can RSVP anonymously or with a federated identity.
Multi-identity profiles
Maintain separate identities for activism, work, and hobbies under one account so personal life stays separate from public organising.
Maps and geolocation
OpenStreetMap-powered venue search and event maps help local communities find nearby gatherings without sending data to commercial map providers.
Self-hosted moderation
Set instance-wide rules, approve new accounts, and block hostile servers â€” every moderation decision stays on your VPS rather than a central platform.
Why run Mobilizon on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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