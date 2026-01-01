Mobilizon is a free, federated platform for organizing events, developed by Framasoft and now overseen by the Kaihuri non-profit organization. It serves as an alternative to Facebook Events and Meetup, offering a network of independent instances that connect via the ActivityPub protocol. This provides organizers, activists, and communities with a space to publish events and groups, ensuring attendees are not subjected to ad tracking, data collection, or algorithmic feeds.

By self-hosting Mobilizon on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS), you maintain control over who can join your instance, the moderation rules in effect, and the duration for which event data is stored. Your community retains its calendar and member roster even if an individual instance â€” or a complete commercial platform â€” ceases to exist, as the federated nature of the network inherently provides resilience.