Deploy MicroRealEstate in one click installation.
Open-source rental property management for landlords: leases, rents, tenants, and document storage in one self-hosted platform.
Choose a VPS plan for MicroRealEstate
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MicroRealEstate
MicroRealEstate is an open-source property management application built specifically for independent landlords and small real estate teams. It consolidates tenant records, lease contracts, rent tracking, and document generation into a single self-hosted workspace, removing the per-unit fees and data-sharing trade-offs of commercial property management SaaS.
Self-hosting MicroRealEstate on your own VPS keeps sensitive tenant information, lease agreements, and payment history under your full control. The microservices architecture cleanly separates the landlord portal, tenant portal, document generator, and email service, making it straightforward to manage rentals at any scale without recurring software costs.
Key features of MicroRealEstate
Lease management
Generate rent leases from customizable templates and store every contract, amendment, and document tied to each tenancy in one place.
Rent payment tracking
Record incoming payments and monitor overdue balances across every unit, with automated notice and receipt generation for tenants.
Tenant portal
Dedicated tenant-facing interface lets renters review their lease, view payment history, and download receipts without contacting the landlord.
Custom documents
Author notices, letters, and announcements from reusable templates so communication with tenants stays consistent and professional.
Team collaboration
Invite collaborators to share property management workload, making the platform suitable for both independent landlords and real estate businesses.
Email notifications
Connect SMTP, Mailgun, or Gmail to send receipts, mass notices, and tenant invitations directly from the application.
Why run MicroRealEstate on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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