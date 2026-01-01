Medusa is an established, community-supported automation server designed for managing TV show collections. It monitors your chosen shows, scans Usenet indexers and torrent trackers for new episode availability, automatically downloads the relevant files using your configured downloader, and then organizes them by renaming, tagging, and transferring them to your library â€“ all managed via a sophisticated web interface influenced by SickBeard and SickChill.

Hosting Medusa on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) ensures continuous 24/7 TV automation, allowing new episodes to be added to your library almost immediately after their release. It integrates seamlessly with media servers like Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and the broader Servarr suite, and supports nearly all Newznab and Torznab indexers through its built-in plugin architecture.