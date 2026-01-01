MediaGo is an open-source video downloader that pairs a browser-based UI with battle-tested engines like yt-dlp, aria2, N_m3u8DL-RE, and BBDown. It sniffs and saves streams from M3U8 and HLS playlists, YouTube, Bilibili, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and more than a thousand other supported sites, then converts the result to any format or quality without a separate ffmpeg step.

Running MediaGo on your own VPS means downloads happen on a fast, always-on server rather than your laptop, and the files stay in storage you control. A companion browser extension and HTTP API let you send links from any device into the same queue, with task management, progress, and history exposed through a clean web dashboard.