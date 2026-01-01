Mealie is a self-hosted recipe manager that imports recipes from any website with a single click, stripping away ads and clutter to store clean, searchable recipes permanently on your server. It organizes recipes by tag and cuisine, scales servings automatically, and displays nutritional information â€” all in a mobile-friendly cooking mode.

Self-hosting Mealie means your recipe collection survives website shutdowns and platform pivots, shared household members can all access the same library, and weekly meal planning generates consolidated shopping lists without any subscription fees.