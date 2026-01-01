Deploy Maxun in one click installation.
Open-source no-code platform for turning any website into structured, automated data extraction workflows.
Choose a VPS plan for Maxun
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Maxun
Maxun is an open-source, no-code web data platform that lets you extract, scrape, crawl, and search the web without writing code. Using a visual recorder, you simply browse a website and Maxun turns your actions into a reusable extraction robot â€” no programming knowledge required. AI-powered extraction lets you describe in plain language what data you want and have it retrieved automatically.
Self-hosting Maxun on your own VPS puts you in full control of your scraped data, scheduling, and integrations. The platform supports exporting to Google Sheets, Airtable, and webhooks, and includes a full SDK and CLI for developers who want to go further. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for data persistence and MinIO for file storage, giving you a complete, production-ready setup.
Key features of Maxun
No-Code Recorder
Record your browsing actions once and Maxun converts them into a repeatable extraction robot â€” no code required.
AI Data Extraction
Describe the data you want in natural language and let LLM-powered extraction locate and structure it for you.
Web Crawling
Crawl entire websites automatically, discovering and extracting content from every relevant page within defined scope.
Scheduled Runs
Set robots to run on a schedule and deliver fresh structured data to your chosen destination without manual intervention.
Flexible Integrations
Export extracted data directly to Google Sheets, Airtable, or any webhook endpoint with built-in integration support.
Why run Maxun on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.