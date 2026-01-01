M3DB is an open-source distributed time-series database originally built at Uber to ingest, store, and query billions of metrics per second across thousands of hosts. It pairs an embedded etcd-backed coordinator with a high-compression TSDB engine purpose-built for monitoring workloads, and exposes a Prometheus-compatible remote read and remote write API plus PromQL queries through the m3coordinator on port 7201.

Self-hosting M3DB on your own VPS gives you long-term, cost-efficient retention for Prometheus and Graphite metrics, full control over namespaces and replication, and a single binary that can scale from a single node to a global multi-zone cluster as your data grows.