Deploy Littlelink-Server in one click installation.
Stateless self-hosted Linktree alternative for creator bio pages with dozens of built-in social brand buttons.
Choose a VPS plan for Littlelink-Server
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Littlelink-Server
Littlelink-Server is a lightweight, open-source, stateless link-in-bio service built as a self-hosted alternative to Linktree. It renders a single landing page that aggregates all your important links - social profiles, content channels, email, donation pages - behind one short URL you can put in any bio.
Because the entire page is generated from environment variables, there is no database, no admin panel, and no per-user pricing. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps visitor traffic, branding, and analytics on infrastructure you control, with full ownership of the domain and zero data shared with a third-party platform.
Key features of Littlelink-Server
Stateless container
No database or persistent storage required - the entire page renders from environment variables, making deployments fast and disposable.
150+ brand buttons
Ships with native, recognizable buttons for GitHub, YouTube, Mastodon, Bluesky, Patreon, Spotify, and over a hundred more services out of the box.
Light and dark themes
Choose between built-in light and dark presentation modes to match your personal brand without writing custom CSS.
Custom button order
Specify the order of links using a comma-separated list to prioritize important destinations, keeping them above the fold.
Open Graph metadata
Includes configurable Open Graph and Twitter Card tags so previews on social platforms show your avatar, name, and bio cleanly.
Optional Umami analytics
Integrates with self-hosted Umami to track link clicks privately without third-party cookies or external trackers.
Why run Littlelink-Server on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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