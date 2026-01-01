Lidarr is an automated music library manager built on the proven arr framework. It tracks artist discographies, monitors RSS feeds for new album releases, triggers downloads through your preferred client, and organizes everything into properly tagged and structured folders â€” all without manual intervention.

Running Lidarr on a VPS keeps it active 24/7, ensuring new releases are captured the moment they appear even when your home machines are off. It integrates with qBittorrent, SABnzbd, NZBGet, and other download clients, and connects to Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby to refresh your music server library after each acquisition.