Deploy LibreNMS in one click installation.
Community-driven, auto-discovering network monitoring system with deep SNMP support for thousands of device models.
Choose a VPS plan for LibreNMS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LibreNMS
LibreNMS is a fully featured, GPL-licensed network monitoring system that auto-discovers your entire infrastructure over SNMP, CDP, LLDP, OSPF, BGP, and ARP. It supports thousands of device models from Cisco, Juniper, MikroTik, Arista, HPE, Fortinet, and many more out of the box, giving you per-port traffic graphs, alerting, and topology mapping without per-device licensing fees.
Self-hosting LibreNMS on your VPS keeps sensitive infrastructure telemetry on hardware you control, with no agent footprint on monitored devices. This deployment bundles LibreNMS with MariaDB, Redis, and a dedicated poller dispatcher container so polling and alerting keep running reliably alongside the web UI.
Key features of LibreNMS
SNMP auto-discovery
Automatically discover devices and their interfaces over SNMP, CDP, LLDP, OSPF, BGP, and ARP without manual inventory work.
Broad device support
Ships with support for thousands of network, server, and IoT device models from Cisco, Juniper, MikroTik, HPE, Fortinet, and many more.
Alerting and notifications
Define rules with templated alerts and deliver them via email, Slack, Discord, Microsoft Teams, PagerDuty, webhooks, and 80+ transports.
Billing and bandwidth
Track per-port traffic with 95th percentile billing reports for circuits and customer interfaces, ideal for ISPs and managed service providers.
API and integrations
Full REST API plus first-class integrations with Grafana, Oxidized, NetBox, Rancid, smokeping, and OpenStreetMap-based maps.
Distributed polling
Dispatcher service scales out polling across multiple worker containers, keeping large networks responsive without missed intervals.
Why run LibreNMS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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