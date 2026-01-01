Krayin CRM is a free, open-source customer relationship management framework built on Laravel and Vue.js. It gives sales teams a full customer lifecycle workbench â€” from lead capture and qualification through pipeline tracking, quote generation, and post-sale activity â€” without per-user licensing or vendor lock-in.

Self-hosting Krayin on your own VPS keeps every lead, contact, email exchange, and revenue figure inside infrastructure you control, and lets developers extend the CRM through Laravel packages, custom attributes, and REST APIs to match the way your team actually sells.