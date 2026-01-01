KeeWeb is a free, open-source password manager that runs entirely in the browser and is fully compatible with the KeePass (.kdbx) format. It lets you open and manage your existing KeePass vaults directly from your browser without any plugins or native client â€” your vault stays under your control on your own storage.

Self-hosting KeeWeb on your VPS means you can access your passwords from any device with a browser, while keeping the application itself private and independent of third-party cloud services. Vault files are never sent to any server; they are opened and decrypted client-side in your browser.