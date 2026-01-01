Jellystat is an open-source statistical tool designed exclusively for the Jellyfin media server, drawing inspiration from Tautulli's analytical approach for Plex. It establishes a connection with your Jellyfin server's API to consistently gather playback metrics, user engagement, and library details, displaying all this information via interactive graphs and comprehensive individual user dashboards.

Hosting Jellystat yourself on a Virtual Private Server ensures your viewing records and server insights remain entirely private and managed by you, without reliance on external tracking providers. An integrated PostgreSQL database retains past playback information through container refreshes, and the integrated backup feature safeguards your data and settings, allowing analytics to endure system enhancements and transfers without requiring manual data extraction.