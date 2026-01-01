Jellyseerr is a media request and management front-end for self-hosted media servers, designed to give users a polished way to discover and request content without direct access to Sonarr or Radarr. Users browse a rich catalog, submit requests, and receive notifications when content becomes available â€” while administrators approve requests and manage fulfillment through a clean dashboard.

Self-hosting Jellyseerr alongside your media server keeps all request history, user accounts, and integration credentials on your own VPS. Users can browse and request content 24/7 from any device, with single sign-on from their existing Jellyfin, Emby, or Plex accounts making the experience seamless from the moment they log in.