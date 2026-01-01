Deploy Jellyseerr in one click installation.
Media request management tool that lets users discover and request movies and TV shows for Jellyfin, Emby, and Plex.
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What you can build with Jellyseerr
Jellyseerr is a media request and management front-end for self-hosted media servers, designed to give users a polished way to discover and request content without direct access to Sonarr or Radarr. Users browse a rich catalog, submit requests, and receive notifications when content becomes available â€” while administrators approve requests and manage fulfillment through a clean dashboard.
Self-hosting Jellyseerr alongside your media server keeps all request history, user accounts, and integration credentials on your own VPS. Users can browse and request content 24/7 from any device, with single sign-on from their existing Jellyfin, Emby, or Plex accounts making the experience seamless from the moment they log in.
Key features of Jellyseerr
Jellyfin SSO
Users log in with their existing Jellyfin, Emby, or Plex credentials â€” no separate account creation required for your existing media server users.
Sonarr and Radarr Integration
Approved requests are sent directly to Sonarr or Radarr for automatic download and library addition without administrator manual steps.
Request Approval Workflow
Administrators review pending requests from a central dashboard and approve or deny them with a single click before fulfillment begins.
Granular Permissions
Role-based access control with per-user request quotas and limits prevents any single user from overwhelming download queues.
Multi-Channel Notifications
Notify users via Discord, Telegram, Slack, email, Pushover, and webhooks when their requested content is available to watch.
Why run Jellyseerr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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