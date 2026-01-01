Jellyfin is the leading free and open-source media server â€” a community-driven alternative to Plex and Emby with no premium tiers, no tracking, and no vendor lock-in. It streams your personal media collection to phones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and dedicated apps on Roku, Android TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV with automatic metadata fetching and hardware-accelerated transcoding.

Self-hosting Jellyfin on a VPS gives you 24/7 access to your media library from anywhere in the world, with dedicated bandwidth for simultaneous streams and no dependence on your home internet connection. Your media, watch history, and user preferences remain entirely under your control with no subscription fees ever.