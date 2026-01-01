ITFlow is a free, open-source Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform built specifically for Managed Service Providers. It consolidates IT documentation, support ticketing, billing and invoicing, client management, and infrastructure monitoring into one self-hosted system â€” eliminating the scattered stack of separate tools most MSPs use to run daily operations.

Self-hosting ITFlow on a VPS gives your business full ownership of every client record, credential, and financial document, with no per-technician licensing fees or data held by third-party SaaS vendors. On first access, a setup wizard walks you through creating your company profile and admin account before the system opens for client work.